A Time For Choosing (Daniel Liszt: Dark Journalist) with (Catherine Austin Fitts: Solari Report)

Catherine Austin Fitts joins Dark Journalist, Daniel Liszt and says, whether it’s narcotics trafficking, the JFK Assassination or 9/11, all of these things were done by or permitted by or covered-up by people.Catherine says, “We’ve been talking about ‘What’, we need to talk about ‘Who’. Who’s doing this? Why are they doing this? Why is Jay Powell walking into a room and voting to put 500 million people out of work? Why is Jay Powell running an operation that’s infusing massive amounts of into Wall Street, who are then cleaning people out around America, while their businesses are shut down by a phony baloney healthcare fraud?”..“People are always saying, ‘The Establishment is corrupt!’ I’ve lived all over the world and I’ll tell you, I’ve found just as much corruption at the bottom as I did at the top.She says the Biden administration is controlled by the big banks, the defense contractors and Big Tech and there really is no government right now and that it’s “Like a movie.”She says, “Here’s the question: Is the reason Biden’s there and doing what he’s doing, to help dismember – you know, if you’re trying to disconnect the nuclear football, the military, the taxation; if you’re trying to argue for global governance, it helps you to build support by getting people to believe the US infrastructure is hopelessly incompetent.“So I’m assuming this is all part of taking the band-aid off. In other words, they’re trying to get the US infrastructure field to let go of the Nuclear Football, to let go of the military, let go of taxation, let go of the civil service. It’s like pulling the plug out on a move and I think this is just part of destroying the brand…“I’m guessing but it looks to me like they’re putting together the argument for a global government and they’re trying to destroy the government infrastructure, so that people give up on trying to stop that from happening.“But another thing you’re seeing is a clear effort to dismember the states into different groups or I think you’re looking at a wholesale pulling-apart of the United States…“Think about it. If you’ve stolen $21 trillion, and the debt’s there but the money’s gone, wouldn’t it be better to have the states pull the thing apart? Because then, you could say, ‘It wasn’t our fault, you don’t get Social Security. That’s what you want!’…“Here’s the thing: the civil war didn’t work and the domestic terrorism won’t work, either. And the reason why I don’t think it will work…I can’t tell you how much I love the American People. It’s amazing that they’re still walking, standing, after everything they’ve been through! But the number of highly-responsible, highly-capable people in America who operate on good faith and try and do the right thing, it’s still an enormous, critical mass of people, no matter what they’ve been through or the pressure they’re under and they understand what it takes to make the world work, whether it’s economically or in terms of government…“I think they have bet the ranch that mind control could get them across the goal line, and that’s really the question: can mind control do what they need? I don’t believe it can but I don’t begin to understand the technology they’ve got up their sleeve…“This is an experiment, it is a prototype, they’re making it up as they go and I think we should just get in there and start inventing…”Catherine says that at a 2019 meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the Fed Chairmen voted to take down the economy and now, 34% of the small businesses in America are shut down. And 60% of the African-American businesses are shut down.There’s much more in this great interview. Catherine sees this as a time for choosing between freedom and tyranny and suggests we support those on the front lines of this battle.