1/25/23: RNC Vote, WWIII Endgame, CIA Jurassic Park, Ukr. Org_n Harvest - You Are Free TV

1/25/23: RNC Chair debate, WWIII escalation with Germany/US offensive planned and CIA funds Colossal BioSciences to create Jurassic Park to, of course, Save the planet from Climate change!
Links for today's video:
North Korea locks down Pyong Yang with Respiratory Disease outbreak:
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/rest-of-world/north-korea-locks-down-capital-city-over-respiratory-illness-report/articleshow/97295347.cms
Humanity fighting for freedom in Prague, a great message from David Icke:
http://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=63d039afec8df81eeae6fb23
20 AG's Sue Biden v. Fly-In Parole Op:
https://roserambles.org/2023/01/24/20-republican-states-suing-biden-admin-over-migrant-parole-program-january-24-2023/
Elon Musk to launch Crypto 2 mini-satellites to secure Blockchain for Web3/CBDC's:
https://www.australiannationalreview.com/lifestyle/elon-musks-spacex-company-used-a-falcon-9-rocket-to-launch-crypto2-a-coffee-mug-sized-cryptosatellite-that-will-protect-blockchain-and-web3-protocols-from-hacking/
Is Harmeet Dhillon beholden to the Crown?
https://patriots4truth.org/2022/12/06/harmeet-dhillon-an-indian-citizen-and-british-pilgrims-society-groomed-lawyer-runs-against-another-pilgrims-pig-ronna-romney-mcdaniel/
The RNC debate today- we have Mike Lindell debating Harmeet Dhillon's proxy:
https://gettr.com/streaming/p26at8m6e0d
Sheila J Lee: HR61- Heading up the Globalist destruction of the 1st Amendment:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/61/text/ih
Colossal BioSciences - CIA/DARPA funded:
http://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=63d1482ab8727720c8913dc8
Ukraine organ harvesting by Israeli cartel 2010:
https://www.jpost.com/Breaking-News/12-Israelis-arrested-in-Ukraine-for-organ-trafficking
Report on the Ukraine Biolabs blood sent to Australia:
https://www.justonefocus.org/proof-blood-serum-from-ukraine-bio-weapons-labs-being-imported-by-the-victorian-infectious-diseases-laboratory-simeon-boikov-reports/
Maria Zeee Interview with Aussie Cossack on Ukr. organ trafficking :
http://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=63d21befb8727720c8b7f1e4
Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! Pray for our Patriot Coalition in the House! We Are Free!
