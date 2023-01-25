1/25/23: RNC Vote, WWIII Endgame, CIA Jurassic Park, Ukr. Org_n Harvest - You Are Free TV

1/25/23: RNC Chair debate, WWIII escalation with Germany/US offensive planned and CIA funds Colossal BioSciences to create Jurassic Park to, of course, Save the planet from Climate change!

Please Share This Video!! YAFTV is Shadow banned. Thank you!

Disclaimer: Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. This video is for entertainment purposes only.

Links for today's video:

North Korea locks down Pyong Yang with Respiratory Disease outbreak:

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/rest-of-world/north-korea-locks-down-capital-city-over-respiratory-illness-report/articleshow/97295347.cms

Humanity fighting for freedom in Prague, a great message from David Icke:

http://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=63d039afec8df81eeae6fb23

20 AG's Sue Biden v. Fly-In Parole Op:

https://roserambles.org/2023/01/24/20-republican-states-suing-biden-admin-over-migrant-parole-program-january-24-2023/

Elon Musk to launch Crypto 2 mini-satellites to secure Blockchain for Web3/CBDC's:

https://www.australiannationalreview.com/lifestyle/elon-musks-spacex-company-used-a-falcon-9-rocket-to-launch-crypto2-a-coffee-mug-sized-cryptosatellite-that-will-protect-blockchain-and-web3-protocols-from-hacking/

Is Harmeet Dhillon beholden to the Crown?

https://patriots4truth.org/2022/12/06/harmeet-dhillon-an-indian-citizen-and-british-pilgrims-society-groomed-lawyer-runs-against-another-pilgrims-pig-ronna-romney-mcdaniel/

The RNC debate today- we have Mike Lindell debating Harmeet Dhillon's proxy:

https://gettr.com/streaming/p26at8m6e0d



Sheila J Lee: HR61- Heading up the Globalist destruction of the 1st Amendment:

https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/61/text/ih

Colossal BioSciences - CIA/DARPA funded:

http://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=63d1482ab8727720c8913dc8

Ukraine organ harvesting by Israeli cartel 2010:

https://www.jpost.com/Breaking-News/12-Israelis-arrested-in-Ukraine-for-organ-trafficking

Report on the Ukraine Biolabs blood sent to Australia:

https://www.justonefocus.org/proof-blood-serum-from-ukraine-bio-weapons-labs-being-imported-by-the-victorian-infectious-diseases-laboratory-simeon-boikov-reports/

Maria Zeee Interview with Aussie Cossack on Ukr. organ trafficking :

http://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=63d21befb8727720c8b7f1e4



YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi !



For ALL Viewers,10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV

https://franksocial.com/tabs/userprofile/YAFTV

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! Pray for our Patriot Coalition in the House! We Are Free!