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THIS VIDEO was CENSORED, because it proves, FACE MASKS DON'T PROTECT YOU, OR THOSE AROUND YOU FROM COVID-19! 😷☠Fauci says it might be time to mandate masks as Covid-19 surges across US
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83 views • October 30, 2020
Proof face masks don't work. And anyone who thinks that theywork, is dangerous and already dead. Let the dead bury the dead.
Fauci says it might be time to mandate masks as Covid-19 surges across US. Fauci should be tried for crimes against humanity
Fauci says it might be time to mandate masks as Covid-19 surges across US. Fauci should be tried for crimes against humanity
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