The Next 'Black Swan' Event Is Coming-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 22 2024

We have never seen anything like what the global theater is playing, the air is crackling with end times electricity. Say hello to the ‘Black Swan’, she’s a beauty.

Have you read the headlines lately, scanned social media or watched the latest offerings on Netflix, Prime and Hulu? It is a veritable Predictive Programming field day. Over on the Tucker Carlson Show, Ron Paul warned of an upcoming ‘Black Swan’ event that will be devastating. And I haven’t even mentioned the thousands of illegal aliens the Biden administration allows in every week that are right now storming our southern border. Looks like there may be more than one ‘swan’ that is about to be released, and what about Donald Trump? What about Israel? Black Swans everywhere you look.

“Behold ye among the heathen, and regard, and wonder marvellously: for I will work a work in your days, which ye will not believe, though it be told you.” Habakkuk 1:5 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the New World Order has spent the last 12 or so months reloading, and by all accounts, are getting ready to take another shot. The current geopolitical climate is super-charged and red hot no matter where you look. Israel, Russia, Ukraine, China, American troops in Taiwan, Emmanuel Macron clamouring for war in Europe, no respite anywhere you look. In American, the presumptive Republican nominee for president Donald Trump is on the edge of being put out of business, and possibly, being placed behind bars. We have never seen anything like what the global theater is playing, the air is crackling with end times electricity. Today we show you some mind-blowing things ‘hidden things’ that are actually hiding in plain sight. Welcome to Day 1,467 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, this Podcast will not disappoint!