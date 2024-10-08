MICHAEL YON - AMERICAN JOURNAL

--------

You have mocked My calls, laughter will be wiped from My children’s faces. Prepare yourselves, be converted!

You have mocked My calls, the calls of My Mother and the calls of My Beloved Saint Michael the Archangel. Children, laughter will be wiped from My children’s faces when several countries become involved in this human folly of war and humanity hangs by a thread.



You, children. do not [want] to convert, you do not convert, you are unwise!

Pray children, pray, pray, water and wind become a monster of the sea.

Pray My children, pray for the Eagle Land: it suffers through nature; water and wind arrive.

[The Floridian State] is suffering, again [3]; pray, My children, pray; convert, convert, prepare urgently.

Pray, My children: pray for [the Sombrero Country], nature takes [it back].

Pray My children: continue to pray for [the Old Continent], it suffers strongly from nature.

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6432-you-have-mocked-my-calls-laughter-will-be-wiped-from-my-childrens-faces-prepare-yourselves-be-converted/



