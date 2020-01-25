Born Again? Think Again - How you are begotten now, but not yet born again

Christian tradition has clouded the true meaning of being born again, which is much greater than anything we have yet experienced. You can be begotten now, but not yet born again.

"We know that whosoever is born of God sinneth not" (1 Jn_5:18) Yet the scriptures also say there is no man than sins not. You are not yet "born"! But notice "begotten" in that same verse:

"but he that is begotten of God keepeth himself, and that wicked one touches him not." As only 'begotten' now, we still struggle with a sin nature, awaiting our "change" into immortal beings.

Note: Some video clips are used as examples of how the term "born-again" is commonly used. No disrespect is intended for the men in the clips, which include teachers (such as Marzulli and Dizdar) that I personally listen to and support.