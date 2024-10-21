Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 17, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2402 - Why are they trying to mix the flu and Covid vaccines together? -What type of leadership will we be under as a nation? -How much power does the deep state have? -What are the most common over the counter medications that cause kids issues? -Why are we recalling 11 million pounds of meats due to a possibility? -Is our food and lack of nutrients and supplements causing health issues? -How will the Jewish community respond to the election? -What museum is 20 years behind? -Why a man is getting charged in Florida for Animal cruelty? -Why do the government programs need to be reevaluated? Where did antigravity technology come from?