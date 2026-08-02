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The Importance of Leaving a Legacy
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
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The Importance of Leaving a Legacy

With Brett Bohl, Coach, Speaker, Business Leader

https://www.ballbike.com, 614-588-7026 (text first), [email protected]

 

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Brett Bohl, from Dublin, Ohio, nicknamed America’s Encouragement Coach, is a national speaker, author and business leader who is known for the incredible feat of visiting all 50 states 3 years in a row with a little overtime. Uniting America, one pep talk at a time.

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A former college football player, and national podcast show host of “For God and Country in Sports,” Brett has become a respected figure in the business and sports community. A speaker and fundraiser with a focus on high schools, colleges, and faith-based teams, Brett has been making a difference for over two decades. Recently, he was brought on as Director of Business Development for the Ball Bike by FitOne.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy