The Importance of Leaving a Legacy

With Brett Bohl, Coach, Speaker, Business Leader

https://www.ballbike.com, 614-588-7026 (text first), [email protected]

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Brett Bohl, from Dublin, Ohio, nicknamed America’s Encouragement Coach, is a national speaker, author and business leader who is known for the incredible feat of visiting all 50 states 3 years in a row with a little overtime. Uniting America, one pep talk at a time.

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A former college football player, and national podcast show host of “For God and Country in Sports,” Brett has become a respected figure in the business and sports community. A speaker and fundraiser with a focus on high schools, colleges, and faith-based teams, Brett has been making a difference for over two decades. Recently, he was brought on as Director of Business Development for the Ball Bike by FitOne.