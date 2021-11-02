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Senator Caryn Tyson Oct 29th Kansas Special Committee Government Overreach & Impact COVID19 Mandate
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20 views • November 02, 2021
Senator Caryn Tyson Oct 29th Kansas Special Committee Government Overreach & Impact COVID19 Mandate
KS Legislature
https://youtu.be/nErb2tER9Wo?t=17781
The Special Committee on Government Overreach and Impact of COVID-19 Mandates 10/29/2021
KS Legislature
https://youtu.be/nErb2tER9Wo?t=17781
The Special Committee on Government Overreach and Impact of COVID-19 Mandates 10/29/2021
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