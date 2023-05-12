Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Did the Biden family have financial deals in ROMANIA, too!
60 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


May 11, 2023


It wasn’t just China and Ukraine. House Republicans claimed in a Wednesday morning press conference that the Biden family pocketed money from a businessman in Romania while Joe Biden was VP, too. In this clip, Glenn runs through the evidence against the Biden family, and he asks a vital question: Why does it seem like nobody in the press cares?!


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpjAjvLUy7c

Keywords
corruptionpresidentchinabidenukrainebiden familyglenn beckromaniafinancial dealssuspicious activities

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket