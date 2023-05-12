Did the Biden family have financial deals in ROMANIA, too!

Glenn Beck
May 11, 2023
It wasn’t just China and Ukraine. House Republicans claimed in a Wednesday morning press conference that the Biden family pocketed money from a businessman in Romania while Joe Biden was VP, too. In this clip, Glenn runs through the evidence against the Biden family, and he asks a vital question: Why does it seem like nobody in the press cares?!
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpjAjvLUy7c
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.