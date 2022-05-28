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JESSE WATTERS JUST ENDED HILLARY CLINTON CRIME FAMILY AFTER SHE GETS EXPOSED FOR APPROVING RUSSIA HOAX LIE:
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163 views • May 28, 2022
JESSE WATTERS JUST ENDED HILLARY CLINTON CRIME FAMILY AFTER SHE GETS EXPOSED FOR APPROVING RUSSIA HOAX LIE:
“HAS THERE EVER BEEN A DIRTIER POLITICIAN THAN HILLARY CLINTON?!”
THIS IS THE BEST PART OF THE MOVIE FOLKS, KILLARY CLINTON BEING EXPOSED FOR THE COLLECTIVE TO SEE. FOR ALL THOSE Q HATERS THAT SAY Q ISN'T REAL. THIS IS ANOTHER PROOF THAT Q'S PREDICTIONS ARE COMING TO FRUITION IN THIS TIMELINE. NO ONE THOUGHT SHE WOULD GO DOWN AND BE EXPOSED. BECAUSE IF SHE GOES DOWN, SHE'S TAKING THE ENTIRE SWAMP WITHHER.
I'M THOROUGHLY ENJOYING THIS MOMENT. 👏🥳
“HAS THERE EVER BEEN A DIRTIER POLITICIAN THAN HILLARY CLINTON?!”
THIS IS THE BEST PART OF THE MOVIE FOLKS, KILLARY CLINTON BEING EXPOSED FOR THE COLLECTIVE TO SEE. FOR ALL THOSE Q HATERS THAT SAY Q ISN'T REAL. THIS IS ANOTHER PROOF THAT Q'S PREDICTIONS ARE COMING TO FRUITION IN THIS TIMELINE. NO ONE THOUGHT SHE WOULD GO DOWN AND BE EXPOSED. BECAUSE IF SHE GOES DOWN, SHE'S TAKING THE ENTIRE SWAMP WITHHER.
I'M THOROUGHLY ENJOYING THIS MOMENT. 👏🥳
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