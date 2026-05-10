THE BIBLE BELIEVERS SUNDAY SERVICE: The 5 Mothers Mentioned In The Messianic Line Of Jesus-MAY10 2026

Matthew’s genealogy of Jesus Christ does something startling and deliberate when it identifies Tamar, Rahab, Ruth, Bathsheba, and Mary. In a record dominated by fathers and sons, the Holy Spirit stops the reader and shines a light on five mothers whose stories preach the mercy, sovereignty, and prophetic precision of God. Thamar reminds us that the promise of God survives the failure of men. Rachab shows that saving faith can reach into a doomed Gentile city and pull out a sinner marked for mercy. Ruth stands as the redeemed Gentile bride brought under the wings of the God of Israel through the kinsman redeemer. Bathsheba, identified not by name but as “her that had been the wife of Urias,” keeps David’s sin in the record and proves that Bible truth does not whitewash its heroes. Then Mary appears, not as an object of worship, but as the chosen virgin vessel through whom “Jesus, who is called Christ” entered the world according to the scriptures. "And Jacob begat Joseph the husband of Mary, of whom was born Jesus, who is called Christ." Matthew 16:1 (KJB) Together, these five mothers declare that the line of Christ was never preserved by human purity, religious respectability, or spotless family history. It was preserved by the faithfulness of God. There is scandal in the line, Gentile blood in the line, widowhood in the line, failure in the line, sorrow in the line, and finally a virgin birth at the end of the line. That is not an accident; that is doctrine in genealogic form. God is showing us that the Saviour did not come from a sanitized human record, but into the very ruin He came to redeem. Every mother in that line points beyond herself to the promised Seed, the Son of David, the Son of Abraham, and the Son of God. The glory is not in the bloodline itself, but in the Christ who fulfilled it, entered it, and rose above it.