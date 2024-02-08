Create New Account
Why Is Nikki Haley Still Running?
The New American
Nevada held its primary two days ago, but the GOP decided to ignore the primary results and go with a separate caucus instead. As a result, Donald Trump didn’t even bother to put his name on Tuesday’s ballot, which cleared the way for GOP also-ran Nikki Haley to carry the day — or so she thought. As it turns out, Haley couldn’t even defeat “none of these candidates.” Why is Haley still running? Is there a plan we don’t know about?  

