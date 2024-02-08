Why Is Nikki Haley Still Running?

Nevada held its primary two days ago, but the GOP decided to ignore the primary results and go with a separate caucus instead. As a result, Donald Trump didn’t even bother to put his name on Tuesday’s ballot, which cleared the way for GOP also-ran Nikki Haley to carry the day — or so she thought. As it turns out, Haley couldn’t even defeat “none of these candidates.” Why is Haley still running? Is there a plan we don’t know about?
