RFB : The GREAT RESET moves into the NEXT PHASE

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https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/youtube-bans-qanon-other-conspiracy-content-targets-individuals-n1243525
https://www.justtherealnews.com/congress/house-intelligence-committee-to-hold-virtual-open-hearing-on-misinformation-and-conspiracy-theories-online/
https://docs.house.gov/Committee/Calendar/ByEvent.aspx?EventID=111087
https://suntzusaid.com/book/6
https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2020/10/the-d-brief-october-15-2020/169278/
1950s predicted what we are going through right now: https://www.heritage-history.com/index.php?c=read&;author=carr&book=pawns&story=_front
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/KldPLgdUMkM/
RichieFromBoston