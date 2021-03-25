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Suez Canal Blocked: A "Worst Case Scenario for Global Trade"
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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The Suez Canal's blockage by a ship run aground is emblematic of the cascading failures in the global economy: a controlled demolition of all human activity is leading us into The Great Reset.

FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/03/...

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