Hezbollah (Lebanon) released a video of targeting an Israeli Namer armored personnel carrier using their FPV quadcopter drone, around Bint Jbeil, (Lebanon).

At second 20, you can see Israelis trying to target Hezbollah's drone, with laser-guided rockets.

@FotrosResistancee

Adding:

Hezbollah continues to attack Israeli military bases

➡️On Friday, the Lebanese resistance succeeded in targeting the "Meiron" strategic base, which is responsible for managing air operations in northern occupied Palestine.

➡️In these attacks, Hezbollah destroyed this military base with several drones.

➡️The Lebanese resistance targeted a Merkava tank in the town of Al-Bayadah. This attack was also carried out using drones.

More:

Israel Lebanon piss peace summit: Under the mediation of the United States—Israel’s primary benefactor and arms supplier—a two-day summit is scheduled for May 14-15, aimed at imposing a settlement that favors Zionist interests over Lebanese sovereignty.

While the U.S. State Department frames these talks under the guise of "border security" and a "permanent ceasefire," the true objective is to dismantle the Lebanese Resistance. By targeting Hezbollah’s vital influence, the negotiations seek to strip Lebanon of its primary defense mechanism, leaving the nation vulnerable to future Israeli incursions.

These talks represent a blatant attempt to dictate the internal affairs of Lebanon and restore a centralized authority subservient to Western pressures. Rather than a "lasting peace," the proposed framework is designed to neutralize the only force capable of deterring Zionist aggression and to force Lebanon into a regional order dictated by Washington and Tel Aviv.

@DDGeopolitics