Trump goes through the usual talking points & meeting with Putin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
0
34 views • 1 day ago

Trump goes through the usual talking points.

Adding. Putin is in India today:

Russia will free Donbass and Novorossiya by military means or another way - Putin.

 Russia offered Ukraine to withdraw troops from Donbas and not start military actions but Kiev prefers to fight, he noted.

Other statements by Putin in an interview with the India Today channel:

➡️The meeting with Witkoff and Kushner lasted a long time, as it was necessary to go through each point of the peace proposals.

➡️On the US proposals for peaceful resolution: there were issues with which Russia did not agree, we discussed them.

➡️The American side divided the 28 points of Trump's plan into 4 packages and proposed to discuss them separately. 

➡️The search for a resolution to the situation in Ukraine is a difficult task.

➡️Russia tried to build relations between the DNR, LNR and Ukraine but Kiev did not recognize them.

➡️US representatives are currently engaged in shuttle diplomacy, conducting contacts with Russia, Europe, and Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin stated that Russia does not plan to return to the G8

