EXCLUSIVE: Political Prisoner Owen Shroyer Gives Exclusive Interview After Sentencing for Free Speech
Alex Jones interviews political prisoner Owen Shroyer after receiving his prison sentence for daring to criticize the government in America.
http://futurenews.news/watch?id=6500f1ebc5d54ea88216c413
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.