The fastest 9mm magazine loader.©

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New!!! The only instant 9mm magazine speed loader. Compatible with 10-17 round original equipment manufacture (OEM) magazines. Designed specifically to the gun make, caliber, and sometimes model for precise function. MADE IN THE USA
The first models are now available online – June 2023
We are now shipping Sig Sauer and H&K models. Please visit PistolMagLoader.com or 9mmMagazineLoader.com