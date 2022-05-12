The fastest 9mm magazine loader.©

New!!! The only instant 9mm magazine speed loader. Compatible with 10-17 round original equipment manufacture (OEM) magazines. Designed specifically to the gun make, caliber, and sometimes model for precise function. MADE IN THE USA

The first models are now available online – June 2023

We are now shipping Sig Sauer and H&K models. Please visit PistolMagLoader.com or 9mmMagazineLoader.com