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Dr Coleman about vaccine
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747 views • February 17, 2021
Dr Coleman is a general practitioner principal and a former Professor of Holistic Medical Sciences at the International Open University in Sri Lanka. He has an honorary DSc. He has given evidence to the House of Commons and the House of Lords in the UK.
Many of Vernon Coleman's books have been in bestseller lists around the world. Vernon Coleman's books have been serialised in newspapers and magazines all over the world and many have been turned into television and radio series. He was the Television Doctor on British television and the first agony uncle on the BBC.
Many of Vernon Coleman's books have been in bestseller lists around the world. Vernon Coleman's books have been serialised in newspapers and magazines all over the world and many have been turned into television and radio series. He was the Television Doctor on British television and the first agony uncle on the BBC.
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