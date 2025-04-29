BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stalingrad: Governor of Volgograd region (formerly Stalingrad) requests Putin rename the city's airport back to its original name
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
57 views • 4 days ago

'It's STALINGRAD' 

Governor of Volgograd region (formerly Stalingrad) requests Putin rename the city's airport back to its original name

'Their word is LAW for me' — Putin reacts to veterans' ask

Adding:

European leaders REJECT Zelensky’s knock-off ‘Victory Day’ summit

Tusk, Macron, Starmer, and Merz all declined his May 9 invite to Kiev

He can watch the Moscow parade on RT

Adding: 

⚠️ ICE arrests two UKRAINIANS for illegally VOTING in the 2024 election – US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
