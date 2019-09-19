Believe It Or Not, This Can Grow Tons Of Potatoes in a Trash Bag

Potatoes are a nutritious and delicious starchy tuber, and they're a source of potassium, fiber, protein, vitamins C and B6, and iron. There are lots of ways you can eat potatoes, but they always taste best when they're fresh, especially when you grow them yourself.



Growing potatoes in a trash bag is practically a foolproof way to grow potatoes and it only takes a few easy steps to do it.

Step 1. One week before planting, place your seed potatoes in a warm spot. When sprouts that are about one-quarter-inch to one-half-inch form, they’re about ready to plant. Cut large seed potatoes into chunks that are approximately two inches wide. Each piece should have at least two sprouts. After cutting the seed potatoes, allow them to sit at room temperature for three days.



Step 2. Using a pair of scissors, cut a few drainage holes in the bottom of a 30-gallon plastic trash bag. Roll the sides of the bag down and fill it with about one-third potting soil. Now, place the trash bag in an area of your garden that gets full sun.



Step 3. To plant your seed potatoes, first, dust them with agricultural sulfur to protect them against fungal disease. Plant them by burying them with the eyes pointed up about two inches deep in the soil. Water thoroughly.



Step 4. When your potato plants are six to eight inches tall, add more soil and straw to the bag. There should be just enough soil so that the top few leaves are poking through it. As they continue to grow, keep unrolling the trash bag and adding more soil accordingly. They should stay well watered, but not soggy.



• Now the fun part: harvest time. One clue that your potatoes are about ready for harvesting is that the leaves will yellow and the foliage will die back. At this point, you should stop watering and simply leave them alone for a few weeks so that the skins toughen up. To harvest, slit open the side of the bag and release the potatoes. You can start few other batches at regular interval to enjoy continuous harvest.



Growing your own potatoes is not only fun but you’ll know exactly what went into your potatoes at every stage.

Along with Trash bags, Potatoes Are Also grown in barrels, buckets, commercial growing bags and even in cardboard boxes.



If there are Any Potato Experts Out There, Be Sure to Share your Experience in the Comments Below.



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