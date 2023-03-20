💥It's a small step from Marketing to 2A Activist🔫

In this episode of For The Love of Guns, Laura Evans joins the show to discuss firearms marketing and the importance of being an activist in the firearms industry.
Laura founded Silver Bullet Marketing to address the needs of the firearms industry. Laura shares her experiences in Marketing, public relations, and as an activist with us on this podcast to give you a deeper look into the firearms industry.
Laura is proof that it is never too late to get involved in exercising your rights.
Join Me Today to Discuss:
• Marketing for the Firearms Industry
• 2A Advocacy
• Journey to Firearms Ownership
Resources for today’s show:
Silver Bullet Marketing - www.silverbulletmarketingllc.com/
KOR Cases - www.korcases.com/
DC Project: www.dcproject.info
Laura Evans on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/lauraevanspro2a/
Laura Evans on Instagram: www.instagram.com/lauraevanspro2a/
The Rogue Banshee on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/theroguebanshee
The Rogue Banshee on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theroguebansheemedia/
Discount Codes - https://trb.fyi/partners-and-discounts/
TRB.FYI -https://trb.fyi/
