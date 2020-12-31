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2020-12-31 - Russell Brand - Is the pandemic being used to create a surveillance state?
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80 views • March 22, 2021
Credit to Russell Brand for this great discussion:
"The pandemic has taken surveillance of workers to the next level – but with existing data showing that working from home already achieved better productivity, could there be other motives?
Subscribe to Russell's channel here: http://tinyurl.com/opragcg
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Instagram: http://instagram.com/russellbrand/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/rustyrockets
Produced by Gareth Roy"
"The pandemic has taken surveillance of workers to the next level – but with existing data showing that working from home already achieved better productivity, could there be other motives?
Subscribe to Russell's channel here: http://tinyurl.com/opragcg
(make sure to hit the BELL icon to be notified of new videos!)
Instagram: http://instagram.com/russellbrand/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/rustyrockets
Produced by Gareth Roy"
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