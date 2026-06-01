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Use of Copper GHK for men and women | Wellness Is Life Podcast by Natalia Naila
DrChrisShade
DrChrisShade
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https://drchrisshade.com/peptides-explained-the-masterclass-on-cellular-healing-gut-health-longevity-wellness-is-life-podcast-by-natalia-naila/

Natalia Naila: What you're saying, a man should take copper GHK orally and beauty serum every day. Just put them on the face.

Chris Shade, PhD: The Copper JHK facial serum on the face anytime you get a wound or a cut or a burn, put it on there too. Then women can take the facial beauty serum, which is Copper GHK with the estrogen. Now younger women should take the regular without the estrogen, and older perimenopause and menopausal can use the one with the estrogen. Now, one of the interesting things that we've seen with women, we make some hormones that can be used, vulval application, it could be intravaginal, but that would be a medical device, so we just say vulval application. Estrogens are really good for vaginal atrophy, vaginal dryness, but copper signaling is often something you need, especially women who've had copper IUDs, and they take them out, they stop the copper influx from the IUD was controlling iron levels in the body, and some women, as they get older towards perimenopause, start building a lot of iron, and if they take the IUD out, the normal signaling to get rid of the iron isn't there, the iron builds up, the copper levels are low, and they can have some of the vaginal dryness and atrophy, even if they're taking the estrogens, until it might take them two years to reset the iron copper balance, but when you put the copper on topically, it resets that right away. It works really well in those cases.

05/24/2026 - Peptides Explained: The Masterclass on Cellular Healing, Gut Health & Longevity | Wellness Is Life Podcast by Natalia Naila https://youtu.be/gY93vwdE43g?si=2eD7IOspY8fuNVUc

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healthnewssciencetruthmenwomencoppermenopausechris shadepeptideschristopher shade
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