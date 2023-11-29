Create New Account
Dr. Ana Mihalcea Finds Microelectronic Metals in "mRNA" Injections - November 28, 2023 The Alex Jones Show
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published Yesterday

Dr. Ana Mihalcea joins guest host Maria Zeee, of zeeemedia.com, on The Alex Jones Show to break down what is really in mRNA injections being pushed on the public.

infowarsalex jones showunnwonew world ordermrna injectionsmaria zeeedr ana mihalceamicroelectronic metalsglobalist depopulation agendaunited nations mass murder

