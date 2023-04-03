Sunday WordNWorship. Apr 2, 2023 (Replay from Mar 19)

Backstage is Now Free for New Members!



https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage

Enjoy all the benefits listed on the link above.

Join the FREE Christian Patriot Platform!

https://b2tneighborhood.com

Join a Prayer & Support Zoom Group Here:

http://b2tneighborhood.com/groups/category/19/prayer-support-zoom-active/

Written Prayer Request Wall

https://b2tneighborhood.com/groups/177/

Are you being blessed by Blessed2Teach?

https://blessed2teach.com/donations

B2T Ministries appreciates you.

B2T Ministries CCLI Account: #5480954

Copyright License: 21776606

Streaming Plus License: 21776613

Songs used periodically for PraiseNPrayer and WordNWorship:

1 Mighty to Save

2 Bless the Lord

3 How Great is our God

4 Blessed be Your Name

5 Revelation Song

6 Here I am to Worship

7 Open the Eyes of my Heart

8 Your Grace is Enough

9 Holy is the Lord

10 Graves Into Gardens

11 Raise A Hallelujah

12 Surrounded (Fight My Battles)

13 Shout to the Lord

14 Our God

15 Nothing Else

16 The Heart of Worship

17 At the Cross (Love Ran Red)

18 Rattle

19 Worthy of it all

21 Everlasting God

Adding soon:

20 Holy Spirit

21 Everlasting God

22 Hosanna (Praise is rising)

23 Great Are You Lord

24 Do it again

25 Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)

26 House of the Lord