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Trump is the snake, the woman is America, Trump snake poem related with the vaccine
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155 views • July 01, 2021
Related with my previous video here :
https://www.brighteon.com/b52a0b59-a0d1-4616-83de-7cedc4b867d0
https://www.brighteon.com/b52a0b59-a0d1-4616-83de-7cedc4b867d0
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