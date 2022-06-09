The Days of Lot (and Noah)

Luke 17:28-29





Likewise also as it was in the days of Lot; they did eat, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they builded;





But the same day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven, and destroyed them all.





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