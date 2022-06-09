The Days of Lot (and Noah)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Luke 17:28-29
Likewise also as it was in the days of Lot; they did eat, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they builded;
But the same day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven, and destroyed them all.
To see more videos check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
To get in touch please write to [email protected]