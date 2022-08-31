Feminism human extermination agenda reptilian Satanists abuse & eat women and blame humans for abuse

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2022). The reason why there are over 50% divorce rate in the accursed Western feminist nations is not only because the women are demon-possessed by the Jezebel demon spirit, but it is also because the men are demon-possessed by the Jezebel demon spirit. The Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “Jezebel spirit filled” “Ahab-type” religious Christian horde men and “female church donators loving” pastors treat their wives in horrible ways and they often have marriage problems. I have witnessed how they treat their wives time and time again. The highest divorce rate is in the Christian communities with over 50% broken families’ mentally-damaged demon-possessed delinquent children who run to anti-Christian anti-parent New Age Wicca witchcraft. It is solid evidence of the hypocrisy of these fanatic “women’s rights” Western men who always defend “women’s equality.” They are hypocrites. The biblical godly true samurai real Christian men do not believe in “women’s equality,” (although in value and in Christ they are equal, though not in authority), but they treat their wives with love and respect and cherish them more than their own lives. The reptilian hybrid Satanists invert everything that is true and of God, and brainwash these Western feminist nations’ hippy grandchildren men and pastors, who will be castrated and killed and eaten by them. Their naked women’s heads will be shaved, and their cross-dressing men’s trousers will be ripped off to be raped, and their 10% tithe income tax confiscated, and castrated, and their children confiscated to be tortured & lesbian raped (pegged) & sacrificed & eaten by the reptilian hybrid elites. That is what happens when you replace Jesus with Jezebel and foreign gods and become demon-possessed by them. You have been warned. Do not blame and scream at God when calamities and judgment comes. When you redefine Bible verses and replace Jesus with Jezebel, and bring in all these nephilim & chimera demon spirit elites and fallen angel incarnate avatar elites to take over your Western feminist nations, then you get castrated by your own Jezebel goddess and your children get eaten. Every single Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” pastors and millions of “women’s rights” religious Christian horde men all betrayed us real Christians and threw us out to the Illuminati wolves and abandoned us to fight alone against the Illuminati NWO and fallen angels to defend the women & children. They care nothing for the 6 million girls eaten every year and whose human meat are thrown into the supermarket food, but they are only concerned about getting their internal organs cooked by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms every day. This is why every one of these pastors and tens of thousands of religious Christian horde men betrayed us real Christian samurai warriors and abandoned us to fight alone, except for one Christian brother. They are dishonorable scum. Anyone who leaves behind a brother on the battlefield to defend you and your family are nothing but degenerate reprobate scum Western feminist nations’ men. These Western feminist nations’ fanatic “women’s equality” “women’s rights” “50% divorce rate” “treating wives horribly” pastors and religious Christian hordes men are hypocrites. Dear brethren, treat your wives with respect, and speak forth the truth for the 6 million girls eaten by the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid witch feminists, so that everyone will come to try to kill you frantically, and all your church donators will leave you in disgust and anger and terror.





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