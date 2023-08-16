The News-Benders



When They Told Us The News Was Fake!!



An idealistic young television producer is approached by the representative of a clandestine agency offering an unusual job: creating the news, before it happens. And a refusal, it seems, is not an option.



Who creates the news, controls the World, a rare old TV play with food for thought.



The News Benders, are they telling us that nuclear bombs and satellites are fake? That all of the news is scripted long before we ever get it? It is quite interesting as to how it reflects upon our society today. How one is coerced by blackmail into their service, work with us and report the fake news or else. He shows him what they implanted in him during a surgical procedure and how for 3 years they have monitored his every move and everything he has done. They know his dark side...



'The News-Benders' is perhaps even more pertinent now than it was in 1968.

