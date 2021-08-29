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Covid-19 was Invented and Patented before the Pandemic Began
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142 views • August 29, 2021
This presentation follows the trail of patents issued for Sars-CoVi-2 (Covid-19) gene sequences years before the pandemic began. The trail also leads to pre-Covid patents for components of anti-Covid ‘vaccines’, patents that were obtained by individuals and companies now demanding universal vaccinations.
The only possible motive for creating a disease and then forcing everyone to accept vaccines made by the same people who invented the disease is – pardon the pun – to make a killing. It is not necessary for the disease to be as dangerous as we are told so long as people believe it is, which is easy when the media is dependent on advertising revenue from those selling the vaccines.
This is disturbing information, to be sure, but the so-called fact checkers will have a hard time discrediting it, because it comes from David Martin who is, arguably, the foremost patents researcher in the world. Do not be discouraged if, at first, some of the technical issues are difficult to understand. At the end, everything will come together.
This is a legal-discovery interview by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, who is a prominent attorney in Germany gathering testimony for a lawsuit against those who are behind this criminal program. Whenever Dr. Fuellmich says he needs to translate something, the German translation will be omitted and the video will jump to the beginning of the next segment. 2021 Jul 9 – Source: Unchained@mildblur - https://odysee.com/@mildblur:8/Dr_David_Martin_Dr_Reiner_Fuellmich_July_9_2021.mp4:9/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
The only possible motive for creating a disease and then forcing everyone to accept vaccines made by the same people who invented the disease is – pardon the pun – to make a killing. It is not necessary for the disease to be as dangerous as we are told so long as people believe it is, which is easy when the media is dependent on advertising revenue from those selling the vaccines.
This is disturbing information, to be sure, but the so-called fact checkers will have a hard time discrediting it, because it comes from David Martin who is, arguably, the foremost patents researcher in the world. Do not be discouraged if, at first, some of the technical issues are difficult to understand. At the end, everything will come together.
This is a legal-discovery interview by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, who is a prominent attorney in Germany gathering testimony for a lawsuit against those who are behind this criminal program. Whenever Dr. Fuellmich says he needs to translate something, the German translation will be omitted and the video will jump to the beginning of the next segment. 2021 Jul 9 – Source: Unchained@mildblur - https://odysee.com/@mildblur:8/Dr_David_Martin_Dr_Reiner_Fuellmich_July_9_2021.mp4:9/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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