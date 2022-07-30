7.30.22 GREAT RESIST! ELECTIONS upcoming, President Trump lawsuit, BORDER, recession & more! PRAY!

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[MIRROR] https://rumble.com/v1e2qdl-7.29.22-indictments-coming-ksh-exposes-more-dems-flipping-to-gop-war-rumors.html





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Music

Into the Storm

Song by Ian Post <https://artlist.io/artist/161/>

https://artlist.io/song/3061/into-the-storm?search=into-the-storm

CNN is on notice: Stop defaming President @real_DonaldJTrump. https://t.me/realKarliBonne/109130

BREAKING: President Trump Cites Veritas #ExposeCNN Investigation in NEW Defamation Lawsuit Threat! https://t.me/realKarliBonne/109131

Boom 💥 Peter - why is the Biden administration building a border wall in Arizona- Is this racist! 😂 https://t.me/realKarliBonne/109145

Crowd met Trump with applause during Pro-Am event https://t.me/realKarliBonne/109155

Justice Alito mocks Prince Harry

https://t.me/realKarliBonne/109164

Bannon- Why is everyone so focused on Arizona Boris- because they stole it- Arizona’s the tip of the spear https://t.me/realKarliBonne/109194

Don’t mess with MAGA 😂 https://t.me/realKarliBonne/109236

💢 Dmitry Polyanskiy, the Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, https://t.me/NewResistance/11307

Best speech since the election by Malcolm Roberts. What do you think listening to this? https://t.me/endilluminati/19194

Shows blockages removed from blood vessels of a young mans heart, who died suddenly. https://t.me/covid19vaccinevictims/5810









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