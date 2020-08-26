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Guarded Secrets and Blatant Deceits
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18 views • August 26, 2020
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, shows precisely how mortality figures have been fiddled to make the covid-19 deaths seem frightening. He explains how deaths from flu, pneumonia, dementia and respiratory disease have been listed as covid-19 deaths. He reports on the fact that a third of women with breast cancer have been denied treatment, and how Imperial College has found that the lockdowns which their exaggerated figures triggered, will lead to 1.4 million extra TB deaths. Vernon Coleman's best-selling book, 'Coming Apocalypse' is available as a paperback and an ebook on Amazon.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
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Vernon Coleman
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd6F39mg7LPUkw1BfiJDibw
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Thank you for all your encouragement and support.
Please feel free to share this video.
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Vernon Coleman
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd6F39mg7LPUkw1BfiJDibw
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