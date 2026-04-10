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Iran war will resume & devastate global energy markets - Ret Col Douglas Macgregor, Judging Freedom - clip 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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 Retired US col.: Iran war will resume and devastate global energy markets

👉 Retired US Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor predicts a grim future when the war in the Middle East resumes. He believes that after experiencing heavy strikes from the US and Israel, the Iranians will target and destroy what’s left of the region’s oil infrastructure, crippling the Persian Gulf's vital role in the global economy. 

📌 The power vacuum in the Arabian Peninsula could ignite a new phase of the conflict, one that could devastate global energy markets, setting back the world economy by a decade, he concludes.

Adding, today recent:

Israeli airstrike targets a Civil Defense team from the Health Authority in Deir Kifa, southern Lebanon, several injuries reported.

Striking emergency responders is a war crime under international humanitarian law.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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