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Canadian Cannabis Industry Employment Drops
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10 views • November 30, 2021
Thousands of Canadian #marijuana industry workers have lost or left their jobs since early 2020. Some large, licensed producers shrank their workforces almost as fast as they built them.
All told, roughly 6,000 people lost or left their jobs at licensed #cannabis producers since the end of 2019, representing 30% of some 20,000 positions tracked by MJBizDaily.
Canopy shook up its management after reporting weak sales, while Cannabis #MSO MedMen appoints its third CEO in two years.
Episode 832 The #TalkingHedge dives into MJBiz’s article...
https://youtu.be/tK81v27olBI
All told, roughly 6,000 people lost or left their jobs at licensed #cannabis producers since the end of 2019, representing 30% of some 20,000 positions tracked by MJBizDaily.
Canopy shook up its management after reporting weak sales, while Cannabis #MSO MedMen appoints its third CEO in two years.
Episode 832 The #TalkingHedge dives into MJBiz’s article...
https://youtu.be/tK81v27olBI
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