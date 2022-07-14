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Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/getting-new-vision-into-your-situation/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "In this episode of Spirit Connection, I share what the Lord showed me on how to make changes in your life to stay in the eye of the storm, enjoy greater intimacy with Him and be aligned with His plan for you as we enter this new season!"