Finish The Year Strong - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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Dr. Andreas Noack killed hours after revealing the deadly adjuvant graphene oxide in the shot
Millions rallying around the globe fighting for their God-given freedoms
Megaphone Marine Dr. Cordie Williams running for U.S. Senate to preserve our parental rights
🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Dr. Andreas Noack video exposing adjuvant in shot: https://bit.ly/3yjmUZ5
Cordie Williams website: https://www.cordie4senate.com/
Unfettered Patriot Podcast: https://lnk.to/unfetteredpatriot
Dr. Cordie Williams Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/1776ForeverFree
Donate to Cordie Williams: https://bit.ly/337ZxGm
Pastor Greg Locke endorses Cordie Williams: https://bit.ly/339KITF
Building 429 “Where I Belong”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=he32vwlKQPY
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