Norway slams Israel’s ‘veto’ over Palestine peace
Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide challenged Israel’s go-to narrative that it has no partner for peace in Palestine.
🔊 Building on this argument, Israel has, for decades, effectively blocked any path forward it doesn’t like — including international proposals or Palestinian statehood, says the FM at the Doha Forum.
This unilateral control need to end, he says, adding: “They have a voice, but they cannot be the sole decider of what happens in territory they illegally occupy.”
Doha is the capital of Qatar, it's also:
DOHA (Defense Office of Hearings and Appeals) is a U.S. government agency for security clearance hearings.
