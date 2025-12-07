Norway slams Israel’s ‘veto’ over Palestine peace at DOHA in Qatar

Norway slams Israel’s ‘veto’ over Palestine peace

Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide challenged Israel’s go-to narrative that it has no partner for peace in Palestine.

🔊 Building on this argument, Israel has, for decades, effectively blocked any path forward it doesn’t like — including international proposals or Palestinian statehood, says the FM at the Doha Forum.

This unilateral control need to end, he says, adding: “They have a voice, but they cannot be the sole decider of what happens in territory they illegally occupy.”

