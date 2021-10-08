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Wake Up Call: New World Order (2008) - by John Nada
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36 views • October 08, 2021
Wake Up Call: New World Order (2008) - by John Nada
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Wake-Up-Call--New-World-Order-(2008):f?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
This is a documentary compiled by John Nada. Some of the topics covered in the film are: The New World Order, Federal Reserve, Bilderberg Group, Trilateral Commission, Council on Foreign Relations, North American Union, The Rockefeller and Rothschild families, Freemasonry, Bohemian Grove, The Illuminati, Problem-Reaction-Solution, 9/11, war profiteering, the phony War on Terrorism, the impending Big Brother Surveillance Society, the war on civil liberties, microchipping, mind control, media control and education system indoctrination
Featuring: David Icke, Aaron Russo, Jordan Maxwell, G. Edward Griffin, Jim Marrs, Bill Hicks, Daniel Estulin, Jim Tucker, Ted Gunderson, Anthony Hilder, Professor Steven Jones, Webster Tarpley, George Carlin, John Taylor Gatto, Charlotte Iserbyt, Dave vonKleist, Stan Monteith, Alex Jones and others
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Wake-Up-Call--New-World-Order-(2008):f?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
This is a documentary compiled by John Nada. Some of the topics covered in the film are: The New World Order, Federal Reserve, Bilderberg Group, Trilateral Commission, Council on Foreign Relations, North American Union, The Rockefeller and Rothschild families, Freemasonry, Bohemian Grove, The Illuminati, Problem-Reaction-Solution, 9/11, war profiteering, the phony War on Terrorism, the impending Big Brother Surveillance Society, the war on civil liberties, microchipping, mind control, media control and education system indoctrination
Featuring: David Icke, Aaron Russo, Jordan Maxwell, G. Edward Griffin, Jim Marrs, Bill Hicks, Daniel Estulin, Jim Tucker, Ted Gunderson, Anthony Hilder, Professor Steven Jones, Webster Tarpley, George Carlin, John Taylor Gatto, Charlotte Iserbyt, Dave vonKleist, Stan Monteith, Alex Jones and others
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