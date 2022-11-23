Create New Account
SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 21NOV22 - Rita Panahi: Europe Faces a Cancer Epidemic
Sky News host Rita Panahi says The Guardian reported a warning by experts claiming Europe “faces a cancer epidemic”.

“Turns out the preoccupation with COVID at the expense of every other health issue has seen some one million cancer patients miss their diagnosis,” Ms Panahi said.

“That means more early deaths as cancers are caught and treated later than they otherwise would be.”

