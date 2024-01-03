Corpses Line the Streets After Explosions Rock Iran on 4th Anniversary of Qasem Soleimani's Death 🤯

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

The explosions took place near the Kerman Martyrs Cemetery where Soleimani is buried.

After the first explosion, the Iranians were claiming it was a propane tank explosion. But, now there are reports coming in of up to 3 more explosions.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim is saying the number of victims have now risen to 211 with a large number of injured in critical condition. They're reporting that at least 2 bags containing powerful explosives were activated remotely.

This is apparently a quality action by the opponents of the regime as the Iranians are now admitting that these explosions are an act of terror, most likely the opposition in Iran is the immediate suspect!

The big question is, are there any senior officials/generals among the dead?

The British “Guardian”: A Kerman district representative accused Israeli agents of carrying out the attack on Soleimani's tomb, the first elected representative to make such an attribution. However, the US speculates that ISIS or a related group was responsible for the explosions near Soleimani's grave.



The US is awaiting more information, but officials believe it is unlikely that Israel is behind the blasts.



STEVE'S TAKE: The only way I could see it being ISIS is if they did it with intent of blaming Israel for propaganda purposes to turn public sentiment against Israel and in turn garner support from easily manipulated, indoctrinated, useful-idiot Muslims, leftists, and idiotic Jew-hating RINOs.



Whether this was local Iranian opposition (backed by the US and Israel or not), clearly there are people who want to take down the terrorist regime of Iran and rightfully so. With that said, the citizens of the country are often the collateral damage of these conflicts whether they are innocent or crazy Muslims themselves.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️



1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!