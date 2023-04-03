EPOCH TV | America is Being Laughed Off the World Stage

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

America is Being Laughed Off the World Stage

America's role as the global leader is waning as the US gets caught up in issues like sanctioning Uganda for passing an anti-LGBTQ bill while its adversaries, like Russia and China, strengthen ties with African countries. It's gotten to the point where even the Taliban and the Mexican president have publicly called out the US for its double standards on democracy and human rights.