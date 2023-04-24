The Sane Asylum #133 - 23 April 23 - Co-Host: Frederick C Blackburn-BB9!

Frederick C Blackburn aka Blackbird9 joins Giuseppe for his regular bi-weekly co-host slot. Check out BB9’s new show on RepublicBroadcasting.org Saturdays 7-8pm Eastern. “The Saturday Snack Shack!” Topics include: Violent deranged tranny insanny! Groids violence and mayhem against innocent women and children. Restrict Act nightmare steals all your freedoms… and so much more.
