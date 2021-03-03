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UK Column News - 3rd March 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 3rd March 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/P9ncvrolaIQ
NEW (16th March 2021) LYN THYER’S FUNDING APPEAL
https://livingstones.blog/2021/03/12/lyn-thyers-funding-appeal/
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:38 - Budget Day
Sources:
***********
HMRC Furlough Statistics: - https://bit.ly/3sNBeFk
IFS Report: - https://ifs.org.uk/publications/15320
Chancelors Statement: -
IW Article: - https://cutt.ly/jl9CMQ4
National Debt Clock: - https://www.nationaldebtclock.co.uk/
Not The BBC Channel: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCClhbLPi45TQ7hcjVdI387A
Eastern Approaches: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX5GXeg3XN63-4Irhgp9TIQ
08:14 - Tail of Two Contradictory COVID Narratives
Sources:
************
HSJ Article: - https://cutt.ly/2l9guaj
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/g2QvH
09:41 - No Jab No Job Seemingly Gets A Boost from the Courts
Sources:
************
PM Article: - https://bit.ly/2O1mxiS
12:22 - Schools Proud To Support Children's Mental Health By Attacking It
Sources:
************
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3qeNugj
14:25 - GAVI Whistleblower
Sources:
************
Oval Media Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zp7Atr5iDYM
Astrid Stuckelbereger LinkedIn Profile: - https://archive.is/CosZT
Ingeborg Schumergruber Channel: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkrjAzXDobqQpxYj1_bSlfA
Prinicpia Scientifica Translation: - https://bit.ly/3sF3CZY
Planet Lockdown Lbry Channel: - https://odysee.com/@PlanetLockdown:6
PL Woflgang Wodarg Interview: - https://odysee.com/@PlanetLockdown:6/Wolfgang-Wodarg---Full-Interview-Outside---Planet-Lockdown:0
23:15 - Vaccine Task Force Moved To DHSC - It's Not Business It's Health
Sources:
************
Government Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rfG39N
24:28 - Dolly Parton Promotes Vaccines On The BBC
Sources:
***********
BBC Executive Board: - https://archive.is/TP3uI
30:42 - European COVID 19 Reports Raise Yet More Questions About Vaccine Narratives
Sources:
***********
RTV Article: - https://bit.ly/3897T05
Dutcyh Article: - https://cutt.ly/4l3qpE4
Informacion Article: - https://bit.ly/3be1WAR
32:00 - Criminalising People For Asking Questions
Sources:
***********
BMJ Article: - https://www.bmj.com/content/372/bmj.n272
Hate Creep Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/hate-creep
Express Article: - https://archive.is/40Vl1
38:33 - CPS Reveals Coronavirus Act Cases Don't Make It To Court
Sources:
************
CPS Report: - https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/januarys-coronavirus-review-findings
Law Gazette Article: - https://bit.ly/3kFFXWy
GCC Article: - https://bit.ly/386RAAU
Rice vs Connolly 1966: - https://bit.ly/3sF9Bho
Explanation of Rice vs Connoly: - https://bit.ly/3bdCoDX
44:33 - BAME Community Raises Concerns About Vaccination
Sources:
***********
Celebrity Pie: - https://celebpie.com/dr-vin-diwakar-nhs-england/
Linked In Profile: - https://archive.is/Gxlzz
LA Times Article: - https://archive.is/2K28g
BBC Articles: - https://cutt.ly/2l9Opau
BBC Article: - https://cutt.ly/al9D9E6
UK Column Special: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-live-special-paediatric-drug-company-abuse
BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/30bW4BI
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/JryoJ
57:008 - Nicola Sturgeon Gives Evidence In Parliamentary Inquiry
Sources:
************
Legal Advice: https://cutt.ly/0l3prnl
Scottish Parliamentary Inquiry Documents: - https://bit.ly/30n5s5T
Fraser Nelson Tweet: - https://twitter.com/FraserNelson/status/1366719902711771138
01:10:55 - CofE Money Lenders
Sources:
************
UKC Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/welbys-church-england-2021-£trillions-gaia-greed-peanuts-parish-paupers
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/P9ncvrolaIQ
NEW (16th March 2021) LYN THYER’S FUNDING APPEAL
https://livingstones.blog/2021/03/12/lyn-thyers-funding-appeal/
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:38 - Budget Day
Sources:
***********
HMRC Furlough Statistics: - https://bit.ly/3sNBeFk
IFS Report: - https://ifs.org.uk/publications/15320
Chancelors Statement: -
IW Article: - https://cutt.ly/jl9CMQ4
National Debt Clock: - https://www.nationaldebtclock.co.uk/
Not The BBC Channel: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCClhbLPi45TQ7hcjVdI387A
Eastern Approaches: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX5GXeg3XN63-4Irhgp9TIQ
08:14 - Tail of Two Contradictory COVID Narratives
Sources:
************
HSJ Article: - https://cutt.ly/2l9guaj
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/g2QvH
09:41 - No Jab No Job Seemingly Gets A Boost from the Courts
Sources:
************
PM Article: - https://bit.ly/2O1mxiS
12:22 - Schools Proud To Support Children's Mental Health By Attacking It
Sources:
************
Guardian Article: - https://bit.ly/3qeNugj
14:25 - GAVI Whistleblower
Sources:
************
Oval Media Video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zp7Atr5iDYM
Astrid Stuckelbereger LinkedIn Profile: - https://archive.is/CosZT
Ingeborg Schumergruber Channel: - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkrjAzXDobqQpxYj1_bSlfA
Prinicpia Scientifica Translation: - https://bit.ly/3sF3CZY
Planet Lockdown Lbry Channel: - https://odysee.com/@PlanetLockdown:6
PL Woflgang Wodarg Interview: - https://odysee.com/@PlanetLockdown:6/Wolfgang-Wodarg---Full-Interview-Outside---Planet-Lockdown:0
23:15 - Vaccine Task Force Moved To DHSC - It's Not Business It's Health
Sources:
************
Government Statement: - https://bit.ly/3rfG39N
24:28 - Dolly Parton Promotes Vaccines On The BBC
Sources:
***********
BBC Executive Board: - https://archive.is/TP3uI
30:42 - European COVID 19 Reports Raise Yet More Questions About Vaccine Narratives
Sources:
***********
RTV Article: - https://bit.ly/3897T05
Dutcyh Article: - https://cutt.ly/4l3qpE4
Informacion Article: - https://bit.ly/3be1WAR
32:00 - Criminalising People For Asking Questions
Sources:
***********
BMJ Article: - https://www.bmj.com/content/372/bmj.n272
Hate Creep Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/hate-creep
Express Article: - https://archive.is/40Vl1
38:33 - CPS Reveals Coronavirus Act Cases Don't Make It To Court
Sources:
************
CPS Report: - https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/januarys-coronavirus-review-findings
Law Gazette Article: - https://bit.ly/3kFFXWy
GCC Article: - https://bit.ly/386RAAU
Rice vs Connolly 1966: - https://bit.ly/3sF9Bho
Explanation of Rice vs Connoly: - https://bit.ly/3bdCoDX
44:33 - BAME Community Raises Concerns About Vaccination
Sources:
***********
Celebrity Pie: - https://celebpie.com/dr-vin-diwakar-nhs-england/
Linked In Profile: - https://archive.is/Gxlzz
LA Times Article: - https://archive.is/2K28g
BBC Articles: - https://cutt.ly/2l9Opau
BBC Article: - https://cutt.ly/al9D9E6
UK Column Special: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-live-special-paediatric-drug-company-abuse
BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/30bW4BI
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/JryoJ
57:008 - Nicola Sturgeon Gives Evidence In Parliamentary Inquiry
Sources:
************
Legal Advice: https://cutt.ly/0l3prnl
Scottish Parliamentary Inquiry Documents: - https://bit.ly/30n5s5T
Fraser Nelson Tweet: - https://twitter.com/FraserNelson/status/1366719902711771138
01:10:55 - CofE Money Lenders
Sources:
************
UKC Article: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/welbys-church-england-2021-£trillions-gaia-greed-peanuts-parish-paupers
Keywords
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