Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
LIVE @7PM: Will The Real Ron DeSantis Please Stand Up?
200 views
channel image
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

Stew Peters Network Published December 16, 2022 

On today’s Dr. Jane RubyShow, Dr Jane talks about the conflicting aspects of Gov DeSantis’ actions around the C19 bioweapon shots, his latest call for a Florida State Grand Jury after convening an “expert” panel. And Dr. Ben Marble, founder of myfreedoctor.com stops by to talk truth around controlled opposition. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.

Visit
www.Americasfuture.org

Protect Dr Jane Freedom of Speech: Givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane

MyPillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby)

Filterssuck.com (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)

The Tower Garden: Drjaneruby.towergarden.com

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca

Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: Zstacklife.com (Promo Code: Ruby)

For YOUR Life Transformation: www.Rubysuperfoods.com

Protect Your Retirement Savings: https://link.goldco.com/djr

Cocoa Bliss!! https://shop.earthechofoods.com/dr-jane

Magnesium Breakthrough: magbreakthrough.com/ruby

CardioMiracle: MyPowerHeart.com


Keywords
grand juryinjuryflu shotdisabledron desantisdeathsbioweaponstand upremdesivircovid vaccinecovid jabsadsstew peters networkdr jane rubyshowdr joseph a ladapopublic health integrity commity

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket