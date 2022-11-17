Create New Account
Controlled Demolition Miami * Controlled Demolition New York
Roobs Flyers
Published 11 days ago |

USA, Florida, Miami Beach. Controlled Demolition of Historic Miami Hotel.


The controlled demolition undoubtedly shocked a few people who had no idea it was scheduled to be demolished.

(No one was injured)


Miami Beach hotel that hosted JFK, Beatles imploded.

A once-luxurious Miami Beach hotel that hosted the Beatles and President John F. Kennedy during its 1960s heyday was imploded Sunday after falling into disrepair and abandonment in recent years.


The 17-story Deauville Hotel fell into itself after a series of explosions were set off, sending up a large cloud of dust.


Follow us -> LiveLeak on Telegram https://t.me/leaklive


 (http://t.me/leaklive)That looks very similar to a building that 'collapsed' in New York City on 911, wouldn't ya say?


Could be just a coincidence.......


Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.


The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.


All rights reserved.

