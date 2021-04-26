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MR: Cities of Confusion in the Apocalypse of Isaiah
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170 views • April 26, 2021
Midnight Ride w/ David Carrico and Jon Pounders on NYSTV
Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST)
Live Q&A: https://youtu.be/fDwJLxDFXos
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather
https://joshuawattsleather.com/
Cascadia Cutlery
https://cascadiacutlery.com/
Puritan Defense
https://puritandefense.com/
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content:
Donate PayPal
https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#Midnight #Ride #NYSTV
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST)
Live Q&A: https://youtu.be/fDwJLxDFXos
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather
https://joshuawattsleather.com/
Cascadia Cutlery
https://cascadiacutlery.com/
Puritan Defense
https://puritandefense.com/
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content:
Donate PayPal
https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#Midnight #Ride #NYSTV
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
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