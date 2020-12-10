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Doctors Around The World Speak Out
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220 views • December 10, 2020
Doctors and medical professionals join forces to speak out about the truth of the Pandemic and Covid vaccine.
Featured in this video are many doctors:
Dr. Andrew Wakefield, World Doctor’s Alliance
Dr. Hilde De Smit
Dr. Nils R Fosse
Dr. Elizabeth Evans
Dr. Mohammad Adil – World Doctor’s Alliance
Dr. Vernon Coleman – Independent doctors are being censored or banned.
Dolores Cahill , World Doctor’s Alliance
Dr. R Zac Cox, World Doctor’s Alliance
Dr. Anna Forbes
Dr. Ralf ER Sungberg
Dr Johan Denis – Children’s Health Defense
Dr Daniel Cullum
Mortiz von der Borch, medical journalist
Dr. Anne Fierlafijn
Dr. Tom Cowan
Dr. Kevin P Corbett – refers to Corman-Drosten Review Report
Dr. Carrie Madej
Dr. Barre Lando
Kate Shemirani, Natural Nurse
Sandy Lunoe, Pharmacist
Boris Dragin, Licensed Acupuncturist
Dr. Piotr Rubas
Dr. Natalia Prego Cancelo
Dr. Rashid Buttar
Dr. Nour De San
Dr. Kelly Brogan
Prof. Konstantin Pavlidis
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Senta Depuydt, Journalist Children’s Health Defense (Europe)
Dr. Heiko Santelmann
Dr. Margareta Griesz-Brisson
Dr. Mikael Nordfors, World Doctor’s Alliance
Dr. Elke F. de Klerk, World Doctor’s Alliance
Featured in this video are many doctors:
Dr. Andrew Wakefield, World Doctor’s Alliance
Dr. Hilde De Smit
Dr. Nils R Fosse
Dr. Elizabeth Evans
Dr. Mohammad Adil – World Doctor’s Alliance
Dr. Vernon Coleman – Independent doctors are being censored or banned.
Dolores Cahill , World Doctor’s Alliance
Dr. R Zac Cox, World Doctor’s Alliance
Dr. Anna Forbes
Dr. Ralf ER Sungberg
Dr Johan Denis – Children’s Health Defense
Dr Daniel Cullum
Mortiz von der Borch, medical journalist
Dr. Anne Fierlafijn
Dr. Tom Cowan
Dr. Kevin P Corbett – refers to Corman-Drosten Review Report
Dr. Carrie Madej
Dr. Barre Lando
Kate Shemirani, Natural Nurse
Sandy Lunoe, Pharmacist
Boris Dragin, Licensed Acupuncturist
Dr. Piotr Rubas
Dr. Natalia Prego Cancelo
Dr. Rashid Buttar
Dr. Nour De San
Dr. Kelly Brogan
Prof. Konstantin Pavlidis
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Senta Depuydt, Journalist Children’s Health Defense (Europe)
Dr. Heiko Santelmann
Dr. Margareta Griesz-Brisson
Dr. Mikael Nordfors, World Doctor’s Alliance
Dr. Elke F. de Klerk, World Doctor’s Alliance
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