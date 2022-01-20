Warroom: Gain Of Function Is More Dangerous Than A Nuclear Warhead

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01/18/2022 Senator Roger Marshall said in a Warroom interview that gain of function is more dangerous than a nuclear warhead. When it’s all said and done, the death toll would be 10 or 20 million people worldwide. Funding the Wuhan laboratory is like doing nuclear research with Iran